Sign Up For Our NSF GRFP Application Workshop — 9/8/2021

The 2022 NSF Graduate Research Fellowship Program (GRFP) application is now open! The NSF GRFP provides three years of support to outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and social science disciplines who are at or near the beginning of a degree earning program.

The Graduate Division is hosting an NSF GRFP Application Workshop via Zoom from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from a panel composed of successful applicants and a previous faculty reviewer, as well as ask questions.

Date : Wednesday, September 8, 2021

: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Link to RSVP: https://forms.gle/W9CynhaYPh4b52qJ7

Note: Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom link closer to the workshop date.

For more information on eligibility guidelines, please refer to the following hyperlinks:

For further questions about eligibility, please contact the NSF Help Desk at info@nsfgrfp.org.