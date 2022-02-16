Mask mandates are changing — Let’s keep safe!

As was recently communicated to the campus community, mask mandates are changing.

Masks will continue to be required indoors on campus through Sunday, March 6 — with masks remaining strongly recommended for fully vaccinated individuals beginning Monday, March 7.

For anyone who is not fully vaccinated, masks will continue to be required indoors on and after March 7. In order to be considered fully vaccinated, you must have received your primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine booster if eligible, as well as the flu vaccine.

As a reminder, masks are optional for everyone outdoors.

While we’re all excited that the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be waning in the Bay Area and the state, we recognize that many in our campus community are still concerned and feel anxious about mask mandates eventually being lifted. It’s important to realize that we all have different levels of sensitivity, whether based on specific health issues or personal preferences.

For graduate student instructors and researchers, leading a roomful of students after this change might be a bit disconcerting for some. We want to remind GSIs and GSRs to refer to the FAQs for GSIs on Graduate Division’s Return Campus page for information on what is allowed in teaching settings. We also urge you to refer to the COVID-19 guidelines on campus’s Coronavirus website.

Please remember, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will continue to be strongly recommended to wear a face covering indoors as case rates remain high.

Let’s keep each other safe, well, and comfortable!