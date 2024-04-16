Victoria Chevee is Berkeley’s 2024 Grad Slam Champion!

On Tuesday, April 9, eight Berkeley graduate students selected as semi-finalists competed in the annual Grad Slam competition. Each student presented their fascinating research in a manner accessible to the general public in a three-minute “mini TED talk” – offering more than 300 virtual attendees from across the globe a truly educational experience. The event culminated with the announcement of 1st place, 2nd place, and the People’s Choice Award.

Meet these three remarkable graduate students below: