Support resources available to students

We know that many students are struggling with the numerous tragic circumstances we are facing at the local, national, and global levels. Seeing human suffering, in any form, especially when you do not have the ability to address it, can be incredibly painful. During this extraordinarily difficult time, please be certain to support yourself and be sensitive to the needs of others in our community who may be experiencing fear, pain, and/or grief.

As appropriate, if you or anyone in your community seems to be in distress, please be aware of these campus resources (our thanks to the Division of Equity and Inclusion and Dean of Students office for helping us compile these).