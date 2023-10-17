Support resources available to students

We know that many students are struggling with the numerous tragic circumstances we are facing at the local, national, and global levels. Seeing human suffering, in any form, especially when you do not have the ability to address it, can be incredibly painful. During this extraordinarily difficult time, please be certain to support yourself and be sensitive to the needs of others in our community who may be experiencing fear, pain, and/or grief. As appropriate, if you or anyone in your community seems to be in distress, please be aware of these campus resources (our thanks to the Division of Equity and Inclusion and Dean of Students office for helping us compile these). Safety concerns Death threats / threats of physical harm: Remember, you can and should contact law enforcement directly if you experience physical harm, direct threats, or emergency situations. If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column). For on-campus non-emergencies, visit UCPD or call at (510) 642-6760. For the City of Berkeley,visit Berkeley Police Department or call at (510) 981-5900. Reporting – Other reporting options include: For information and support on reporting hate crimes or hate-motivated acts: stophate.berkeley.edu. Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination: OPHD, (510) 643-7985, responds to and resolves reports of protected category discrimination and harassment (including race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, medical condition, ancestry, marital status, age, sexual orientation, citizenship, or service in the uniformed services), as well as sexual violence/sexual harassment involving students, staff, faculty, and visitors. This may include violence and also harassment such as online or virtual harassment (including “doxxing” or “trolling”), and physical or online stalking behaviors, if the respondent can be identified and is part of the UCB community. OPHD can help you understand your rights, options, and resources, including campus and community support, and offers informal and formal resolution pathways. Online harassment: The Berkeley Information Security Office also offers resources to prevent and respond to online harassment. You can also help protect yourself (and your student org) against doxxing by: Adjusting your personal social media settings to be private and removing anything that can identify your personal address or contact information. For your student org, consider a general email address (studentorgname@gmail.com) or Google Form (you can require a berkeley.edu address for all submissions) and have people contact you to request the location of your group. Using secure wi-fi networks like eduroam and/or a Virtual Private Network (VPN) available free to students. Having strong passwords and varied usernames and passwords across platforms. For your student org’s social media, have only one person with the password if at all possible. Mental Health Support Campus counselors at University Health Services at the Tang Center are available on a drop-in basis for urgent concerns. Visit the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) website or call at (510) 642-9494. When the Tang Center is closed, call the after hours counseling line (855) 817-5667. Academic Accommodations Hub: Should you be grappling with managing this difficulty period, we encourage you to explore academic flexibility in consultation with your instructors. The Center for Support and Intervention (CSI) provides consultation and intervention for harm and violence on campus. If you need support, CSI is happy to talk to you about resources available to you. Other supports: Ombuds Office for Students and Postdoctoral Appointees: (510) 642-5754. If you wish assistance sorting through a campus-related conflict or concern, the Ombudsperson will listen to your concerns, serve as a sounding board, discuss your options with you, and help you determine the next steps to take. Graduate Peer Support Providers who are here to listen and guide you through the many support services available to you at Berkeley. Student Financial Support: Learn more about short-term emergency loans, or contact Cal to Student Central if you need assistance. Student Legal Services: (510) 642-3916, sa.berkeley.edu/legal. Advises students regarding their legal questions, rights, and obligations. Your wellbeing matters. Please do not hesitate to seek out the support you need.