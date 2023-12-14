Dear graduate and professional students,

Congratulations on making it through this fall semester! I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all of you for your exceptional resilience and dedication. The challenges posed by the ongoing global situation have tested our collective strength and perseverance.

Looking ahead, I am optimistic about the spring and what lies ahead.

I am pleased to share that, in response to the evolving needs of our community, we have recently hired the inaugural Graduate Student Basic Needs/Housing Specialist, Emily Yraceburu. Emily’s primary purpose will be to help graduate students navigate resources available to them. Emily can be reached via email at [email protected] or by appointment.

Please consider participating in a rewarding professional development activity next semester — the University of California 2024 Grad Slam Competition will take place on April 9. All graduate students are invited to submit three-minute videos describing their research by January 31.

The Inclusive Excellence Hub has recently broken ground on an outdoor patio community space specifically for graduate students. A grand opening will be scheduled in the spring semester.

Although the winter break is in sight, the spring semester is right around the corner. For those of you who will serve as first-time GSIs in spring 2024, the GSI Teaching Conference will be held on the Friday before classes begin on January 12. Be sure to register ahead of time.

However rewarding, we know it can be challenging to balance your personal lives, coursework, research, grading, and other responsibilities. As always, I urge you to bookmark the Graduate Wellness Center and these peer mentorship resources. These fellow grad students are sensitive to your issues and dedicated to ensuring your well-being and success.

During the break, please be certain to take time to rest, connect with your loved ones, and reflect positively on all you have achieved. Wishing you a joyful holiday season.

Fiat Lux,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division