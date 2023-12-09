Welcome Emily Yraceburu – Graduate Student Basic Needs/Housing Specialist

The Graduate Division is delighted to announce the hiring of the inaugural Graduate Student Basic Needs/Housing Specialist, Emily Yraceburu. The position was proposed by the Director of Graduate Student Life to the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Services Fees (CACSSF) to directly support graduate students facing gaps in housing and basic needs and to systematically work to assist newly admitted students as they seek housing.

Emily Yracebur u was born and raised in California. She has her bachelor’s degree from CSU Fullerton and a Masters of Arts in Cultural Studies from Claremont Graduate University. Emily has six years of experience working in community-based social services and has worked with a wide range of populations, including LGBTQ+, homeless individuals, both formerly and currently incarcerated individuals, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.

Emily’s primary purpose as the Graduate Student Life’s Basic Needs Specialist is to help graduate students navigate the campus and community resources available to them. Emily will work in close collaboration with the Basic Needs Center, University Village Apartments, Intersection Apartments, and other campus partners. Additionally, Emily will serve on several campus committees as a liaison for the graduate division with graduate students’ basic needs in mind.

For any students, faculty, or staff that have questions regarding accessing basic needs services for graduate students, Emily can be reached via email at [email protected] or by appointment.