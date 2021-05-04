COVID Accommodations for Graduate Students 2020-21

As I reflect on the disorienting nature of the last year, I want to highlight the various accommodations and support provided by the Graduate Division, Graduate Council, campus administration, and our generous donors as we transitioned from reacting to anticipating the needs of our graduate student body. I am so proud of what we have accomplished together:

Increased Funding for Departments (to support graduate students)

The Graduate Division provided departments with doctoral programs a COVID emergency allocation totaling $914,200, sent April 9, 2021. Last year’s emergency allocation totaled $462,400, and was sent to departments in June 2020. In spring 2020, the Graduate Division also increased its spring block grant funding supplement by $600,000, and has kept that elevated level in the allocations this year. These funds were sent to departments to support students, and can be used to support GSIs with direct financial support, or with purchasing needs.

Extension of Normative Time and NRST Waiver Eligibility

In light of the unprecedented disruptions experienced by the campus community, the Graduate Division and Graduate Council have approved a blanket two-year extension of normative time (applied automatically) for doctoral students. The EVCP also has approved a four-semester extension of eligibility for non-residential supplemental tuition (NRST) waivers for international doctoral students that have advanced to candidacy.

Plan II Master’s Student Summer Filing Update

As of summer 2021, Plan II master’s students will also be allowed to file in the summer without enrolling in Summer Sessions IF they were registered in the immediately-preceding spring semester and IF they have not previously held Filing Fee status.

Extension to Change Grading Option

Announced last semester, the Graduate Division extended the deadline for graduate students to change Spring 2021 grading options from a letter grade to S/U to April 29, 2021. Some programs may not allow students to change grading options and the campus has limits. It is therefore vital that you check with your GSAO before changing the grading option on any courses.

Revisions to Doctoral Completion Fellowship Eligibility and Stipend Cap Policy

Beginning Spring 2021, students who have taken the Doctoral Completion Fellowship will remain eligible for university fellowship funding (block grants, UC Dissertation-Year Fellowship, etc.) beyond one year past Normative Time to Degree. This policy change provides departments more flexibility when allocating their funding to students, and gives students continued eligibility to apply to campus fellowships.

Option to Transition to Part-Time Status (Past year)

Graduate students who experienced increased caretaking duties were offered the opportunity, with approval from their department, to transition to part-time status for the Fall 2020 and/or Spring 2021 semesters and receive a waiver equivalent to half of the tuition for those terms.

Graduate Remote Instruction Innovation Fellows Program (Past year)

This summer and winter, our GSI Teaching and Resource Center welcomed hundreds of fellows as part of a program to help graduate student instructors strengthen competencies and develop innovative approaches to teaching and supporting faculty in a remote environment. In addition to receiving stipends and certificates, we anticipate that participants will impact the learning of 28,000 undergraduates this semester.

Hiring of an Undocumented Student Specialist (Past year)

With support from CACCSF funds, the Graduate Division hired Jessica Mena Flores this fall to support undocumented, low-income, first-generation, and minoritized graduate students at UC Berkeley.