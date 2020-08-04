MSSE Students Kickoff with a Little Swag

This fall, Berkeley’s Master of Molecular Science and Software Engineering (MSSE) program is thrilled to welcome its inaugural cohort. Offered by the College of Chemistry in collaboration with the College of Engineering, the unique online professional degree provides students with the practical skills needed to develop sophisticated computational models to solve large-scale challenges.

Although the 2-year part-time master program curriculum is designed for online delivery, it normally would also include two on campus leadership bootcamps — one at the kickoff to get students engaged and excited, and one at the end of the program to acknowledge their accomplishments.

But what happens when COVID-19 makes in-person events impossible? How do you make your online cohort feel a part of the Cal Community? MSSE knew that moving the initial bootcamp online wouldn’t be enough.

To celebrate students’ admission and welcome them into the new program, MSSE partnered with Cal Student Store manager Trey Prewitt and his team to create Cal Swag Bags shipped directly to students at home. The Student Store team made the project so easy to complete and even inserted personalized letters to each student’s package. Swag Bags containing a drawstring backpack, two Cal logo masks, and a Cal T-Shirt were shipped to incoming MSSE students across the country and as far away as China.

The MSSE cohort loved their swag!

Said one student upon receiving his swag, “I also received the welcome package, and it’s fantastic. I love how you guys added a pack of Cal masks. Helping us stay safe while still showing our school spirit is amazing!”