Campus Conversations with Dean Lisa García Bedolla

UC Berkeley’s Campus Conversations is a series of live talks with campus leaders who share their vision for the future and invite the campus community to join in.

Now, more than ever is a pivotal time in higher education and at UC Berkeley. Many campus leaders are seeking new opportunities for Berkeley and working to address the challenges affecting students, faculty, and staff. This series of talks enables the community to understand the issues facing our campus and engage together in developing solutions.

Graduate Division Dean Lisa García Bedolla has been actively involved in a number of recent Campus Conversations, helping to answer questions and clarify issues around fall semester planning, instruction, and support for graduate students.

Video recordings of these one-hour conversations featuring Dean García Bedolla, listed below, can be found on the Campus Conversations website or the UC Berkeley Events YouTube channel.

In an upcoming Campus Conversation scheduled for August 28th at noon, Lisa will be joined by Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, Paul Alivisatos, and Academic Senate Chair, Jennifer Johnson-Hanks.

Check the Campus Conversations website for more detail and join in!

Past Conversations

Student Experience Conversation: Instruction

Wednesday, July 22

Speakers: Paul Alivisatos, Executive Vice Chancellor & Provost ; Oliver O’Reilly, Chair of the Academic Senate; Lisa García Bedolla, Dean of the Graduate Division; Bob Jacobsen, Dean of the College of Letters & Science, Undergraduate Studies

Fall Semester Planning: Student Engagement & Services

Thursday, June 25

Speakers: Stephen C. Sutton, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs; Oscar Dubon, Jr., Vice Chancellor of Equity & Inclusion; Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division; Catherine P. Koshland, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education; Sharon Inkelas, Special Faculty Advisor to the Chancellor on Sexual Violence/Sexual Harassment

Fall Semester Planning: Instruction

Monday, June 22

Speakers: Paul Alivisatos, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost; Lisa García Bedolla, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division; Catherine P. Koshland, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Education; Oliver M. O’Reilly, Chair of the University’s Academic Senate