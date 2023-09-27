September 27, 2023

UC Berkeley Ranked #1 Public University in the Country

By Riley Lehren-Chavez

UC Berkeley is once again the No. 1 public school in the country, tied with UCLA, according to the newest American college rankings by U.S. News and World Report - UC Berkeley News

In a report released by US News on September 17th, UC Berkeley has yet again ranked #1 amongst national public universities, tying with UCLA. UC Berkeley has also been ranked #15 in all national universities; notably moving up from last year’s #20 ranking. 

Additionally, UC Berkeley snagged several #1 rankings for the following undergraduate programs: 

  • Psychology 
  • Environmental/Environmental Health
  • Civil Engineering
  • Data Analytics/Science
  • Economics

And thinking about our graduate programs specifically … a long list of our masters, doctoral and professional programs lead the national rankings. Visit our programs page to browse over 120 Berkeley graduate degree programs

For an in depth look at the rankings, visit the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!