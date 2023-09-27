UC Berkeley Ranked #1 Public University in the Country

In a report released by US News on September 17th, UC Berkeley has yet again ranked #1 amongst national public universities, tying with UCLA. UC Berkeley has also been ranked #15 in all national universities; notably moving up from last year’s #20 ranking.

Additionally, UC Berkeley snagged several #1 rankings for the following undergraduate programs:

Psychology

Environmental/Environmental Health

Civil Engineering

Data Analytics/Science

Economics

And thinking about our graduate programs specifically … a long list of our masters, doctoral and professional programs lead the national rankings. Visit our programs page to browse over 120 Berkeley graduate degree programs.

For an in depth look at the rankings, visit the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!