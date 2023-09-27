UC Berkeley Ranked #1 Public University in the Country

UC Berkeley is once again the No. 1 public school in the country, tied with UCLA, according to the newest American college rankings by U.S. News and World Report - UC Berkeley NewsIn a report released by US News on September 17th, UC Berkeley has yet again ranked #1 amongst national public universities, tying with UCLA. UC Berkeley has also been ranked #15 in all national universities; notably moving up from last year’s #20 ranking. Additionally, UC Berkeley snagged several #1 rankings for the following undergraduate programs: Psychology Environmental/Environmental Health Civil Engineering Data Analytics/Science Economics And thinking about our graduate programs specifically … a long list of our masters, doctoral and professional programs lead the national rankings. Visit our programs page to browse over 120 Berkeley graduate degree programs. For an in depth look at the rankings, visit the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!