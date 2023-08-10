Research Data and Computing Domain Consultant Positions

Position overviewGet paid to develop your skills in research data and computing! UC Berkeley’s Research IT unit is hiring graduate student Domain Consultants for flexible, 15% to 25% (6-10 hours/week) appointments. We are seeking diverse and curious candidates from across scholarly disciplines who are enthusiastic about supporting campus research! Research IT supports a broad range of scholarly disciplines and we work to understand their research and facilitate access to computing solutions that best support them. What you will doWorking with Research IT staff and other domain consultants, you will: Offer 1:1 research support to faculty, postdocs, graduate students, and research staff Help onboard campus researchers to computing and data solutions Develop and contribute to documentation on research data topics and computing solutions Identify use cases to support service development Participate in (research) instruction and outreach to disciplines across campus What you will learnAs a domain consultant, you will gain: Experience providing 1:1 research consultations and delivering hands-on workshops An understanding of: campus supported research infrastructure, including high performance computing, virtual machines, and cloud solutions characteristics of research data including considerations related to security and privacy Exposure to and participation in campus research efforts Mentoring and professional development support What we are we looking for Experience as a researcher in a compute- and/or data-intensive research area at the graduate level Experience or interest in any of the following: high performance computing, cloud computing, virtual machines, “big” data, data security & privacy, data transfer Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and anti-racism Strong interpersonal skills in working with both technical and non-technical personnel at different levels in the organization Ability to work independently and as part of a dynamic, interdisciplinary team Who can applyApplicants must be: Graduate students, currently enrolled full-time Authorized to work in United States Compensation$25 / hour with opportunities for advancement About the Organization & How to ApplyResearch IT provides research data and computing technologies, consulting, and community for the UC Berkeley campus. Our goal is to advance research through IT innovation. We work in partnership with Lawrence Berkeley National Lab High Performance Computing Services, and a network of campus partners such as the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society, D-Lab, the Statistical Computing Facility, and the University Library, among others. Please email your cover letter and CV to: research-it@berkeley.edu