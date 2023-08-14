Requirements for University-Related Foreign Travel

Partaking in research travel soon? While this opportunity is an exciting endeavor, there are a few things you should know in order to prepare for your trip and ensure safe travels. Below, you will find everything you need to do and know before embarking on your academic journey! Trip Registration is Required for All Foreign TravelTrip registration is required for all university-related foreign travel for university travelers, including students, faculty, staff and postdocs, regardless of travel purpose or State Department Travel Advisory Level (see below). Travel booked via Connexxus is automatically registered, or travelers can self-register via UCAway. If you are currently traveling abroad on university-related travel, or plan to travel and have not registered in UC Away, we urge you to register now even if your trip has already commenced. Trip registration takes 2 minutes, and will allow the university to contact you in the event of an emergency. Travel registration is an important risk management tool. If an emergency occurs in your travel destination, this is how the Risk Management office will know you are there. Travel registration also automatically enrolls you to receive useful travel alerts from UC’s security provider Crisis24. Campus Pre-Approval is Required for the Following Types of Foreign Travel: Travel to State Department Level 4 / Do not travel locations and regions: All UC Berkeley community members (faculty, students, staff and postdocs) engaging in university-related international travel to countries rated State Department Level 4 (Do not travel) countries or regions must seek approval through the two-step International Travel Protocol, which includes approval first at the decanal level and then from the Vice Provost for Academic Planning. Contact geo@berkeley.edu with questions about international travel protocol and approval process. Note: Even within level 2 or 3 countries, certain states and regions may have elevated ‘do not travel’ advisories or restrictions, which require further campus review and assessment. Please check all regions you plan to visit, and consult Berkeley Risk Services (risk@berkeley.edu) with any questions about your itinerary or specific regions. Study abroad and group student travel for credit: Regardless of State Department Advisory Level, all study abroad and international group student travel for Berkeley coursework or credit involving Berkeley faculty, students, or staff (including advance travel for program planning and site evaluations, faculty-led programs, MBA exchanges, etc., both undergraduate and graduate) must complete a 2-step Study Abroad Travel Protocol. This involves approval first at the decanal level and then from Berkeley Study Abroad. For further details, see guidelines or contact studyabroad@berkeley.edu. General Travel Safety Recommendations Confirm that your Emergency Contact Information is correct in UCPath. Share with your family/guardians/friends: Your arrival instructions and travel itinerary so they can track your flight and know if it is delayed or canceled. Communicate flight changes and confirm your arrival. Develop a communication plan with your close contacts: How frequently should they expect to hear from you? When and how is the best way and time to connect (Zoom, Whatsapp, FaceTime, text, email)? After arrival, let them know how they can contact a local contact in case they need to reach you urgently. Follow the State Department guidelines to prepare for unexpected events abroad: Learn about the country, including visa requirements, local laws, customs, and medical care in the countries where you will be. Check for any Travel Advisories for your destinations. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important safety and security messages and make it easier for the US Government to locate and assist you in an emergency. Keep the emergency contact details for the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate with you. See the Traveler’s Checklist for more information. Field researchers and instructors traveling to remote areas with limited services or communication should complete a site-specific field safety plan. Environment, Health & Safety provides planning assistance and training, and loans safety equipment including satellite devices, reflective vests, and first aid kits. Please refer to the Field Research Safety website, oremail fieldsafety@berkeley.edu for assistance. Note the university’s emergency contact information: University of California Crisis Hotline: +1-443-569-4162, Email: goc@crisis24.com Berkeley Risk Services 24/7 Emergency Phone: +1-510-289-8282, Email: risk@berkeley.edu Please refer to UC Berkeley Risk Services with questions about travel insurance, international travel tips, trip registration, or risk levels of specific destinations. Please refer to the Global Engagement Office website for more information about the campus’ travel protocols, approval processes, and campus travel resources.