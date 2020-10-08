Charlotte W. Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellowships — 11/16/2020

The Newcombe Fellowships are provided to Ph.D. candidates at American institutions located in the United States who will complete their dissertations during the academic year 2020–2021.

In the current Newcombe competition, at least 20 non-renewable Fellowships of $25,000 will be awarded for 12 months of full-time dissertation writing; in addition, Fellows’ graduate schools will be asked to waive tuition and/or remit some portion of their fees. Successful candidates will be notified, and the public announcement of new Fellows made, in spring 2020.

Applications and further information are available on the Newcombe fellowship website. Application and supporting documents must be received by November 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.

About the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation

The Woodrow Wilson Foundation administers the Newcombe Fellowship competition at the request of and in consultation with the Charlotte W. Newcombe Foundation, a private foundation created under the will of Philadelphia philanthropist Mrs. Newcombe, who died in 1979. In addition to the Newcombe Dissertation Fellowships, the Newcombe Foundation funds three college scholarship programs: for students with disabilities, for returning women students, and by establishing and augmenting Special Scholarship Endowment funds at selected colleges and universities, helping students complete degrees in higher education.

For general program, application, and Fellowship questions:

If you have further questions, after reviewing information on this website, including application information, eligibility requirements, and FAQ, please contact newcombe@woodrow.org

For questions when filling out the application or for technical difficulties:

If you have registered and/or begun an application and have questions, or if you are experiencing technical difficulties, please contact technical support at tech-help@woodrow.org, with a concise, specific question and a phone number where you can be reached.