New Student Advocates Office Graduate Caseworker

Student Advocates Office Graduate Caseworker

A new partnership between the Student Advocates Office and the Graduate Assembly brings a new support role to graduate students: the Student Advocates Office Graduate Caseworker!

Providing free and confidential casework, the SAOGC, Shubhangi Bose, is available to assist graduate students with financial, academic, and misconduct grievances they may have with UC Berkeley.

Contact Shubhangi at [email protected] or during office hours: