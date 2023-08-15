Navigating Your Path to Success: Introducing GradPro’s Fall 2023 Workshops for Graduate Students

1. Planning and Goal Setting Workshop

Date and Time (Virtual): September 7th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Registration link

Date and Time (In-Person): September 8th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Registration link

Success begins with a clear roadmap and well-defined goals. In this interactive workshop, our expert facilitators will guide you in creating a strategic plan to set and achieve goals that align with your priorities. Whether you aim to excel in research, pursue further studies, or explore diverse career paths, you will leave this workshop with the structure, tools, and tips to start the fall semester with a clear plan.

2. Non-Academic Career Exploration Workshop for STEM

Date and Time (Virtual): October 5th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Registration link

While academia offers incredible opportunities, the professional world beyond academia is equally vibrant. This workshop introduces you to key resources to reflect on your own career goals, values, and skills. You will also learn about diverse non-academic careers in STEM fields and careers that value skills developed as a STEM graduate student. Whether you have decided on a career beyond academia or are just beginning to explore the possibility of non-academic careers, this workshop will guide you through the important steps to take as you develop and refine your career goals.

3. Non-Academic Career Exploration Workshop for Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS)

Date and Time (Virtual): October 6th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Registration link

For graduate students in the humanities and social sciences, your skills are highly valued in various career sectors. This workshop introduces you to key resources to reflect on your own career goals, values, and skills. You will also learn about diverse non-academic careers that value skills developed as a social science or humanities graduate student. Whether you have decided on a career beyond academia or are just beginning to explore the possibility of non-academic careers, this workshop will guide you through the important steps to take as you develop and refine your career goals.

4. Career Preparation – Navigating Internships in Graduate School Panel

Date and Time (Virtual): October 19th, 2023, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Registration link

Internships are valuable opportunities for graduate students to explore potential career paths and to develop professional experience. In this panel, hear from graduate students and alumni who have undertaken internships about their experiences. Gain insights into the processes of securing internships, building valuable professional networks, and making the most of internship opportunities.

Stay tuned for more professional development and career exploration workshops offered by our campus partners and collaborators that will be shared in our bi-monthly professional development digest. Subscribe to the GradPro Digest to receive regular updates.

About the Author: Haripriya Sathyanarayanan is a Ph.D. Candidate in Architecture with a designated emphasis in New Media at the College of Environmental Design, and is an international student and student-parent. Priya currently serves as a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) at GradPro.