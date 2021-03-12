Join Us For Our Graduate Mentoring Awards Ceremony — 4/2/21

We are thrilled to announce the 2021 recipients of the Graduate Division’s Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards and the Graduate Assembly’s Faculty Mentor Awards.

Excellent faculty mentorship has a transformative impact on the well-being, academic success, and overall experience of graduate students, especially during these challenging times. It is something to be celebrated and acknowledged. The following award recipients have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to helping UC Berkeley graduate students to succeed academically, professionally, and personally.

These outstanding faculty will be honored in a virtual ceremony on Friday, April 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. and we hope you will join us to recognize their accomplishments. UC Berkeley students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend, as well as friends and associates of the award recipients.

Register to attend the Graduate Mentoring Awards virtual ceremony on April 2 from 1-2:30 p.m. Register Via Zoom

If you require accommodations in order to fully participate, please reach out to jhfink@berkeley.edu with as much advance notice as possible and at least 7-10 days in advance of the event.

2021 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

Early-Career Faculty Winner

Mahasin Mujahid , Lillian E. I. and Dudley J. Aldous Chair in the School of Public Health, Associate Professor of Epidemiology

Late-Career Faculty Winner

Penny Edwards , Associate Professor, South and Southeast Asian Studies

2021 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

Timothy Bowles, Assistant Professor, Environment Science, Policy, and Management

Drew Jacoby-Senghor, Assistant Professor, Haas School of Business

Maria Mavroudi, Professor, History

These distinguished individuals, nominated by faculty colleagues and current and former graduate students, were selected from a pool of exceptional faculty members on the Berkeley campus and exemplify the values and best practices of effective mentoring that are core to our university community.

We hope to see you at the ceremony!