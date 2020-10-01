IBM Masters Fellowship Award Program — 10/23/2020

About the program

Strong collaboration with faculty, students and universities is vital to IBM. The IBM Masters Fellowship Program advances this collaboration by recognizing and supporting exceptional Masters students who want to make their mark in promising and disruptive technologies, regardless of their field of study. Candidates may currently be enrolled in Masters programs in the sciences, arts, nursing, business, law among a few with focus areas in the following topics of particular interest:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Quantum Computing / Quantum Systems

• Artificial Intelligence

• Cloud / Open Source Technologies

• Security / Cyber Security

• Data Science

• Systems

In the inaugural year of the IBM Masters Fellowship, the program seeks to increase the number of underrepresented minority students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the referenced science topics of interest by encouraging a diverse applicant pool from historically Black colleges and universities, in the United States.

Program details

The 2021 two-year IBM Ph.D. Fellowships are awarded worldwide.

US country awards : $60,000 in award year one; $35,000 in award year two

: $60,000 in award year one; $35,000 in award year two Other country awards: vary between $6,000-$25,000 each award year depending on country

All IBM PhD Fellowship awardees will be mentored by an IBMer in order to collaborate on a research or technology project for the duration of the award period and are strongly encouraged to do an internship during the first or second year of their award.

Eligibility

Students must be nominated by a doctoral faculty member and must be a full-time student in a PhD program over the two consecutive academic years of the award or forfeit their fellowship. Students should have three years remaining in their graduate program at the time of nomination. For example, nominees that are enrolled in a four year graduate program should have completed two years of their graduate program as of summer 2021 in order to benefit the most. Students from US embargoed countries are not eligible for the program. Award recipients will be selected based on their overall potential for research excellence, the degree to which their technical interests align with those of IBM, and their academic progress to – date, as evidenced by publications and endorsements from their faculty advisor and department head. Students receiving a comparable fellowship or internship from another company or institution (does not include academic scholarships) during the same IBM funded academic period may not be eligible for an IBM PhD Fellowship. The university credential email addresses must be entered in the nomination form.