GSR position available with Dr. Lisa Garcia Bedolla

Lisa García Bedolla is Berkeley’s Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, and a Professor in the School of Education. She uses the tools of social science to reveal the causes of educational and political inequalities in the United States, considering differences across the lines of ethnorace, gender, class, geography, et cetera. She believes an intersectional and interdisciplinary approach is critical to recognizing the complexity of the contemporary United States. She has used a variety of social science methods – participant observation, in-depth interviewing, survey research, field experiments, and geographic information systems (GIS) – to shed light on this question.

Dr. Garcia Bedolla is looking for a Graduate Student Researcher who can help support the development of her next book manuscript looking at the effectiveness of relational organizing – an approach that assumes that political efficacy/feelings of power shift most readily through relationship-building – among six community-based organizations working across CA. The book will examine their work from 2016-2020, using quantitative and qualitative data to evaluate their impact.

Duties and skills:

Strong writing skills

Excellent project management skills

Experience statistical data skills and data analysis.

Experience conducting qualitative research including interviewing and coding data.

Help and support with other projects as assigned.

This position is a 50% appointment and includes a fee remission.

Please send a cover letter and resume describing your experience and interest in the role to [email protected].