Graduate Student Inclusivity Trainings Hosted by the Restorative Justice Center

Graduate students are invited to join the UC Berkeley Restorative Justice (RJ) Center for Center’s Graduate Student Inclusivity Program. The opportunity to build meaningful relationships and community has been drastically inhibited during these challenging times that are also calling on our resilience and creativity to bring change.

This series of trainings offers a space for community building where graduate students can connect with each other and learn about the important role of community and restorative justice to enable change.

Graduate students with successful applications will be invited to participate in three training sessions (Saturdays, Feb. 20, March 6, and April 3) and one of two supplementary practice sessions (Saturdays, Feb. 27 and March 13). The training will include a series of workshops on intentional community building, crafting classrooms of care, creating values-based relationships through powerful storytelling and deep listening, and restorative responses to harm, conflict, and microaggressions. Upon completion of the training, students will receive curricular materials, a RJ Training Certificate of Completion, and institutional support to have these conversations and respond to incidents within their own departments.

Please complete this application by Friday, January 29 to be considered.

More information can be on the Restorative Justice Center website. Please email rjcenterberkeley@gmail.com with any questions regarding this training!