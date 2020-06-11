Graduate Remote Instruction Innovation Fellows Program — 6/16/20

UC Berkeley’s GSI Teaching and Resource Center seeks to hire up to 200 graduate students for the Graduate Remote Instruction Innovation Fellows Program. This 8-week summer program runs from June 22 to Aug. 14, 2020 and participants will receive a summer stipend of $5,000.

The program is intended for graduate students teaching discussion sections or stand-alone courses (e.g., Reading & Composition, studios, or foreign languages), and those GSIs who are assisting a faculty member in revising a course to be taught remotely in the fall. We have extended our deadline to June 16, 2020.

Eligibility

GRI Innovation Fellows must be continuing graduate students in good academic standing and scheduled to teach in fall 2020. Students graduating in spring or summer 2020 are not eligible. The selection process will prioritize:

Students who have no other source of summer support

Graduate students who already have taken a 375 course

Later-stage graduate students (close to completing their degrees and working to enhance their teaching portfolios) Diversity of experience and academic area is preferred Experience teaching remotely in spring 2020 is a plus

Graduate students assisting in the redesign of impacted courses and/or courses that are vital to degree progress and completion for a large number of students

To apply

Interested graduate students should apply online. The deadline to apply is June 16, 2020. Please review the GRI Innovation Fellows webpage for complete information.

If you have any questions regarding this program, email gsi@berkeley.edu.