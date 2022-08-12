GradPro is Here to Help You in Every Stage of Your Academic and Professional Development

With the Fall semester just around the corner, here at GradPro we want to let you know about the many resources specifically designed to support graduate students in their academic and professional development. In other words, if you are an incoming or a continuing graduate student—don’t worry, we’ve got you! We are ready to support you in every step of your academic journey here and beyond UC Berkeley.

In case you have not heard of GradPro, we are a resource hub housed in the Graduate Division. We are committed to helping master’s and doctoral students learn about the skills that they need to navigate their programs and launch a career within or beyond academia. To help guide you, we provide the Graduate Student Professional Development Guide, individual consultations, check-in groups, workshops, panels, and much more. In a GradPro consultation, we introduce you to career exploration tools and work with you on developing an Individual Development Plan (IDP). Our weekly Check-in Groups afford you the opportunity to stay on top of academic and professional development goals in collaboration with a small group of peers.

GradPro also works in close collaboration with and can refer you to campus partners that can assist you in reaching your academic and professional development goals, including but not limited to the Graduate Writing Center, the D-Lab, and the Career Center. For example, as part of your degree program, you may encounter forms of writing that are new to you such as articles, grant proposals, and a thesis or dissertation. Fortunately, the Graduate Writing Center offers workshops, one-on-one writing consultations, writing groups, and more. In addition, should you wish to hone your teaching skills, we would encourage you to take advantage of the individual consultations and workshops available through the Graduate Student Instructor Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC) and to enroll in the Center’s Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education, a useful accomplishment to have when applying for academic positions. Finally, you may not know that the Career Center has specific events and services for graduate students, and we encourage graduate students to visit the Career Center to schedule an individual confidential appointment with a Ph.D. Counselor to discuss a range of career options. Whatever your professional development needs, GradPro can help point you in the right direction to gain skills, plan for the future, and explore career paths. Visit our webpage or contact us at gradpro@berkeley.edu.

If you want to learn more about GradPro and stay up-to-date about upcoming professional development opportunities being hosted by one of our partners, please sign up for the bi-monthly Graduate Student Professional Development Digest.

Here’s to a good semester ahead!

Martha Ortega Mendoza is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Berkeley School of Education and self-identifies as a first-generation student who comes from a working-class background. Currently, Martha serves as a Professional Development Liaison (PDL) and is excited to connect with fellow graduate students.