Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award – 12/15/2020

The Harold M. Weintraub Graduate Student Award recognizes outstanding achievment during graduate studies in the biological sciences.

Fred Hutch established this annual award to honor the bold, creative, pioneering spirit embodied by Hal Weintraub. Weintraub also earned deep respect and admiration as a caring mentor and supportive colleague.

Nominations are accepted annually between October 1 and December 15.

Since the awardees will present their thesis work at the Weintraub Symposium, we envision them as advanced students near the completion of their studies. Ideally, students should not have completed their thesis before September 2020. However, due to differences in research topics and programs, the most qualified students may have already completed their thesis.

Information needed before submission for all applicants:

Nominator name, address, email, and telephone number

Mentor name, address, email, and telephone number

Student nominee name, address, email, and telephone number

Information needed from student’s mentor:

Letter of recommendation, formatted as a PDF file

(Please use single spacing, Arial font or similar, and 11pt minimum font size.)

Information needed from student:

Student Curriculum Vitae, using template provided (saved as a PDF): Text | MS Word | RTF

Summary of thesis research, using template provided (saved as a PDF): Text | MS Word | RTF

The Selection Committee will notify all nominees about their status by February 28, 2021.

Please address questions regarding this award or the symposium to Susan Parkhurst.

Deadline for 2021 nominations is Dec 15, 2020.

For more information, please visit the Harold W. Weintraub Graduate Student Award website.