Finding Community and Accountability in GradPro’s Check-In Groups

The start of a new academic year often brings feelings of both promise and overwhelm. At a university as vast as Berkeley, the opportunities can feel endless, but with that can also come a head-spinning number of possibilities and responsibilities that clamor for your attention. It’s no wonder that many graduate students end up feeling unmoored or isolated!

That’s where GradPro’s check-in groups come in. Here’s how they work: every week, a small group of graduate students meets up, virtually or in-person, to provide accountability and discuss the challenges of graduate school. At each meeting, participants set weekly goals and reflect on how the previous week has gone. Then, they engage in themed discussions around subjects particularly relevant to the graduate experience, such as imposter syndrome or mentoring relationships. Participants also learn about and share resources designed to support graduate students through their academic and professional development process. The groups are a safe place to learn to set realistic goals, build community, and treat yourself kindly.

Check-in groups are all about peer mentorship. They are facilitated by Professional Development Liaisons (PDLs), advanced graduate students from a wide variety of disciplines, who are trained to create an inclusive, supportive environment for all participants. This year, GradPro is also excited to announce that check-in groups have expanded to include external facilitators from across the university who have undergone training in the GradPro Check-In Group model. This allows us to provide support to a greater number of students. In addition to groups based on stage in academic program (e.g., master’s, pre-quals and post-quals), we will also be offering a number of identity-based groups.