More than a Graduation Stole, a Family Tradition

A hundred years after her great-great-grandmother, Master of Social Work graduate student Sarah Lance proudly continued her family’s cherished tradition of wearing a family stole at graduation. The stole, which holds great sentimental value, has been worn by generations of her family members, symbolizing their commitment to education and the legacy of her great-great-grandmother’s dedication to finishing her degree.

The family’s tradition traces back to 1923 when Sarah’s great-great-grandmother, a widow with five children, graduated from the University of British Columbia at the age of 41. Her determination and resilience have been an ongoing source of inspiration for Sarah and her relatives.

Each family member who wears the stole adds their name, graduation year, and the college or university from which they obtained their degree. This year holds special significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of her great-great-grandmother’s graduation, making the tradition even more meaningful.