Two Position at the Restorative Justice Center at UC Berkeley

The Restorative Justice Center is hiring for two positions: Graduate Student Practitioner/Liaison and Community Manager. Please read the two position descriptions below. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible!

Community Manager for the Restorative Justice Center

The Restorative Justice Center seeks a Graduate Student for the position of Community Manager. The Community Manager will play a pivotal role this year to help us scale up our work on campus, as we accept more requests for our workshops and services, increase our education and outreach work, and develop new partnerships to improve communication and responses to conflict and harm across campus.

No experience with Restorative Justice is required, however, we welcome people who are passionate about social justice and change. Students interested in learning more about Restorative Justice and practice and its intersections with current social justice movements will have opportunities to attend workshops and trainings and to participate in Restorative Processes with the team and co-develop educational opportunities for the campus community.

Applicants must be self-motivated / independent, able to identify what needs to be done, and ideally, to bring fresh ideas that will help us to update our processes for record keeping, outreach and coordination. Ideal candidates will be enthusiastic team players who are committed to helping the RJ Center complete its mission for the year.

This job is part time at 10-15 hours a week and pays $19 per hour for undergraduates and $25 per hour for graduate students. The schedule is flexible from week to week. The position will start ASAP.

The Community Manager will:

Coordinate events, trainings, and restorative circles.

Reach out to and collaborate with other campus partners.

Support our team of undergraduate and graduate student leaders, and staff in offering RJ services and RJ projects.

Enhance our social media profile.

Provide technical assistance and content for our website (Pagecloud) and newsletter (Mailchimp).

Create compelling promotional materials for the RJ Center.

Update course materials for two RJ courses taught through the Legal Studies Dept.

Organize and coordinate data collection, scheduling and record-keeping as needed.

Ideal Candidates:

Are independent self-starters who think ahead and are creative problem-solvers.

Will have a flexible enough schedule to work at various times throughout the day and week, including some evenings and weekends.

Truly enjoy, and have creative energy for the work of organizing events, ideas and data

Have some knowledge of and proficiency in organizational methods and tools (such as Excel, Docs, Sheets and beyond)

Are willing to learn on the job (for example, Pagecloud, Mailchimp, Pages and Canva, etc)

Are comfortable asking for help and providing help to others who ask for it.

Can work with the Restorative Justice Center for the entire academic year of 2021-22 and longer if possible.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to Julie Shackford-Bradley, RJ Center Coordinator, at jsbradley@berkeley.edu

RJ Center Mission Statement

The mission of the Restorative Justice Center is to create opportunities for people to connect on deeper levels by sharing stories, engaging in deep listening, and developing respectful relationships, and community-based strategies for responding to conflict and harm. When harm occurs, we offer processes for understanding impacts and needs, and taking accountability in ways that result in transformation and repair. We believe that an increased emphasis on these principles and practices in our communities can improve climate, equity, inclusivity and belonging and reduce harm in the short and long terms.

Graduate Student Restorative Justice Practitioner / Liaison

The UC Berkeley RJ Center is seeking to hire a Graduate Student RJ Practitioner. The RJ Center offers workshops and trainings in Restorative Practices and Restorative Justice on campus and provides direct services in response to conflict and harm. Our current work is focused mainly on improving campus climate through community building, and we are seeking applicants who can lead peers and others in community building workshops designed to build relational foundations that can reduce conflict and harm and offer strategies for responding restoratively when harm does occur. Further, we are increasingly responding to “climate harms,” that is, harms that involve people’s identities or social positions, and which often involve whole communities. Ideal applicants will therefore also be open to engaging people and communities in restorative processes that emphasize validation and repair for those who have experienced harm, and education and transformation for those who have committed acts of harm.

This job is part time at 8-10 hours a week, $25 per hour. The schedule is flexible from week to week. The position will start ASAP.

The Graduate Student RJ Practitioner will:

Co-facilitate workshops and trainings in Restorative Practices, Community Building and Conflict Resolution/Transformation for fellow graduate students and occasionally for staff/faculty as needed.

With training and guidance from the RJ Center, offer RJ responses to conflict and harm in graduate and undergraduate student communities.

Co-facilitate community building and listening circles alongside graduate students.

Collaborate with academic departments, including students, staff, and faculty, to improve department culture and climate through community building and restorative processes.

Maintain confidentiality about the details of cases, while at the same time, gathering data about numbers, topics and general issues to be reported to funders and other interested parties.

In spring semester, in partnership with the RJ Center staff, coordinate with the Graduate Assembly and other campus groups to advertise and present the Grad Student Inclusivity Training, a 3-day intensive.

Help with guiding the undergraduate student RJ Student Leaders team.

Enjoy working with a collaborative team as well as taking independent initiative.

Engage in other projects of interest.

Ideal candidates:

Have a basic understanding of the principles and practices of Restorative Justice and its Social Justice foundations. (We will provide specific training needed to become an RJ practitioner).

Practice cultural humility and are open to working with people from different cultures, identities, social positions, intersectionalities and lived experiences.

Are confident with public speaking, leading people in groups, and facilitating conversations with empathy and an open heart.

Are willing to “go toward” conflict, be uncomfortable, and participate in difficult conversations.

Are committed to engaging in self-reflection and group work to continuously improve skills for holding space for people to come together to address conflict and harm and engage in accountability and repair.

Are open to learning the specific RJ Processes and Practices of the RJ Center and maintaining fidelity to them, while infusing them with your own cultural knowledge, lived experience, and creativity.

Have a flexible enough schedule to work at various times throughout the day and week, including some evenings and weekends.

Enjoy working both collaboratively on a team and take initiative independently

Can work with the Restorative Justice Center for the entire academic year of

2021-22 and longer if possible.

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter to Julie Shackford-Bradley, RJ Center Coordinator, at jsbradley@berkeley.edu.