Design Conversation with Ahmed Ansari — 4/23

Join the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation on Friday, April 23 from noon to 1 p.m. for our final Design Conversations speaker of the spring semester with Ahmed Ansari.

Ahmed Ansari is an Industry Assistant Professor at NYU’s Integrated Digital Media program in the Department of Technology, Culture, & Society. His research intersects between critical design studies and postcolonial and de-colonial theory; and pre-colonial philosophy and design history/technology in the Indian subcontinent.

Ansari is a founding member of the Decolonising Design platform, as well as the Architecture Design Research Lab in Karachi, where he has helped build the curricula for design programs at the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture at the University.

This talk is free and open to all members of the public. Registration is required.

Learn more about the Design Conversations series here.