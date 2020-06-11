Berkeley COVID-19 Study To Evaluate Protocols to Keep Students Safe

A team of investigators led by professors Art Reingold and Maya Petersen at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health is conducting a COVID-19 study of all UC Berkeley students who plan to reside in Alameda and Contra Costa counties from June 1 through August 31.

This study is a critical piece of UC Berkeley’s plans to understand the safety of returning to campus for students in the fall, as well as contributing to developing and improving public health strategies to mitigate transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), including personal protective measures, environmental surface cleaning, adaptive surveillance systems to detect infectious disease, and social distancing within campus housing and during campus activities. Graduate students are invited to participate.

If you are interested, please visit the study website: https://safecampus. covid.berkeley.edu/

If you have additional questions not answered by the Safe Campus website, please email study coordinators Laura Packel or Lauren Hunter at safecampus@berkeley.edu or text/call 650-242-5916.