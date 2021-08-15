Apply to be a Graduate Student Tutor with the Firebaugh Scholars Program

The Office for Graduate Diversity is currently recruiting 2-3 Graduate Student Tutors for the Firebaugh Research Scholars Program to help lead seminars and support 12-18 undergraduate students’ research projects. The Firebaugh Scholars Program is an undergraduate research program designed for undocumented, AB540, system-impacted, and formerly incarcerated student to conduct independent research, present their projects, and publish their work.

Student tutors will be responsible for co-facilitating weekly research seminars (seminar content, presentations and syllabus draft will be provided), leading weekly discussions, hosting office hours and providing additional support as needed.

Qualifications

Current graduate student in good standing (Undocumented or system-impact student strongly encouraged to apply)

Research experience in your field

Experience teaching mentoring and advising undergraduate students

Timeline

August 2021-May 2022 (10 months)

About a 5-hour weekly commitment

Compensation

$5,000 stipend paid monthly ($500 a month)

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, starting in August 2021. Successful candidates will be contacted for interviews. Please email your current resume and cover letter to Jessica Mena Flores at menafloresj@berkeley.edu.