Apply to be a Graduate Student Tutor with the Firebaugh Scholars Program

The Office for Graduate Diversity is currently recruiting 2-3 Graduate Student Tutors for the Firebaugh Research Scholars Program to help lead seminars and support 12-18 undergraduate students’ research projects. The Firebaugh Scholars Program is an undergraduate research program designed for undocumented, AB540, system-impacted, and formerly incarcerated student to conduct independent research, present their projects, and publish their work.
Student tutors will be responsible for co-facilitating weekly research seminars (seminar content, presentations and syllabus draft will be provided), leading weekly discussions, hosting office hours and providing additional support as needed.
Qualifications
- Current graduate student in good standing (Undocumented or system-impact student strongly encouraged to apply)
- Research experience in your field
- Experience teaching mentoring and advising undergraduate students
Timeline
- August 2021-May 2022 (10 months)
- About a 5-hour weekly commitment
Compensation
- $5,000 stipend paid monthly ($500 a month)
How to Apply
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, starting in August 2021. Successful candidates will be contacted for interviews. Please email your current resume and cover letter to Jessica Mena Flores at menafloresj@berkeley.edu.
- We suggest your cover letter touch on any of the following: Motives for applying for this position, description of current research focus, qualifications related to teaching and mentoring students, and how you can cater your skill set and experiences to undocumented and formerly incarcerated and/or system-impacted students.