Apply for Fall 2024 New Graduate Student Housing

Introducing Albany Village Graduate Student ApartmentsWe are pleased to announce the grand opening in fall 2024 of Albany Village Graduate Student Apartments, new community-oriented housing with fully furnished units. Applications are now open through the Cal Housing portal! Albany Village is a unique housing opportunity for single graduate students. Just 3.5 miles from campus via a direct AC Transit bus, this five-building apartment complex offers fully furnished studios and apartments with single bedrooms, full kitchens, in-unit washer/dryers, and a wealth of community resources. Albany Village FeaturesAlbany Village is a five-building apartment complex offering a wealth of community resources such as: an on-site fitness center meeting rooms lawns, courtyards, and greenway spaces (including space for barbecues) located near public transit to campus and a Sprouts grocery store Albany Village Summary Fully furnished studios and apartments with single bedrooms, full kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer 286 apartments (including 761 beds) 35 studio apartments 30 one-bedroom one-bath apartments 94 two-bedroom one-bath apartments 127 four-bedroom two-bath apartments How to ApplyApplications for the 2024–25 academic year are now being accepted on a rolling basis. This housing option is for single graduate students. In recognition of the College’s partnership in making the construction project possible, priority will be given to graduate students enrolled in the Rausser College of Natural Resources. (Please note this location cannot accommodate families; for family housing, please consider University Village, located adjacent to Albany Village.) You can apply via the housing portal. Once you have signed in, choose the Single Student Apartments option. Why Choose Campus Housing? No credit checks or need for cosigners Lower deposit ($500) than off-campus landlords (usually at least 1 month’s rent) Wifi and most utilities are included Usually furnished including kitchen appliances; laundry access in unit or building Convenience of billing through Cal Central Meal Plan OptionsWhile the Albany Village apartment rates do not include meal plans, residents may purchase one of the university apartment and off-campus meal plans or use their Cal 1 Card to enjoy Berkeley Dining’s services at any of the dining commons and several on-campus restaurants and convenience stores. Additional Graduate Housing OptionsIn recent years, the university has set the goal of increasing the number of housing units for all students, including housing for graduate students. Other options for single graduate students include the Intersection Apartments, Ida Jackson House, and Manville Apartments. Questions?Please see the Single Student Graduate Apartment FAQs. For updates on the project’s construction, please visit the Capital Strategies Albany Village page. Or email: [email protected] We are thrilled to offer our graduate student community this exciting new housing option. More Photos of Albany VillageAlbany Village bus stop Living Room Albany Village courtyard Albany Village courtyard lawn Previous SlideAlbany Village bus stop Next Slide