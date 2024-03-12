Apply for Fall 2024 New Graduate Student Housing

Applications for the 2024–25 academic year are now being accepted on a rolling basis.

This housing option is for single graduate students. In recognition of the College’s partnership in making the construction project possible, priority will be given to graduate students enrolled in the Rausser College of Natural Resources. (Please note this location cannot accommodate families; for family housing, please consider University Village, located adjacent to Albany Village.)

You can apply via the housing portal. Once you have signed in, choose the Single Student Apartments option.