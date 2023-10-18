20 Years in the Making: Berkeley Space Center

In an exciting development announced on Monday, October 16th, UC Berkeley will be partnering with NASA Ames to construct a novel 36-acre research and innovation hub at Moffett Field in Silicon Valley—just 45 miles south of Berkeley’s campus. The joint venture hopes to open its doors in 2027, offering “state-of-the-art research and development laboratories for companies and UC Berkeley researchers, but also classrooms for UC Berkeley students” according to Berkeley News.

This monumental project has been long anticipated, with Eugene Hu, Director of the NASA-AMES research center, stating that “reaching the milestone of kicking off this initiative with UC Berkeley has been over 20 years in the making, and it’s a testament to NASA’s commitment to building partnerships that advance science and benefit humanity”. The combination of NASA and UC Berkeley’s talents, as well as the proximity to Carnegie Mellon University’s hub and Stanford, all point to “the intensity of academic activities in the area, both instructional and research, to increase immensely” according to Alex Bayen, professor of electrical engineering and computer sciences and Associate Provost for Moffett Field program.