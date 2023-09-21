Berkeley was literally the “pie in the sky,” my dream school

My name is Monica de la Cruz, and I joined the doctoral program in Social Welfare at Berkeley because I want to make lasting change for families, specifically families of color who are experiencing poverty.

My research centers around economic insecurity, and this issue is close to my heart. I had my first daughter when I was 18 years old, when I was attending City College of San Francisco, and times were tough. My partner and I struggled a lot with money those first few years, and being a student raising a kid while I was trying to raise myself was a challenge.

I want to support families who are experiencing the same things we did in that situation. I think that’s what drives my passion for this research.

I worked at Stanford for about five years before coming to the doctoral program here. We worked on local interventions around Palo Alto to try and address the effects of poverty for families in that area, specifically low income Latinx families.

We were running things like a food program for kids to address food insecurity, or giving away free diapers to address diaper insecurity. But what we kept finding is that the same families were coming back for the programs over and over again. Our work wasn’t changing the real structural issues that were essentially creating poverty for these families.

I decided that I need to do more, and I came to Berkeley to pursue a graduate degree to address things on a policy level. I talked to a lot of Berkeley faculty before I decided to apply, and I learned about The Abundant Birth Project. It’s a guaranteed income program–and the first of its kind in the country– for Black and Pacific Islander birthing people in San Francisco. It really tries to address the birth outcomes in those communities, which is related to the fact that a lot of these families are economically insecure.