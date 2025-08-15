UC Berkeley Professional Development Resources

Three Offices to Support your Professional Development
The Graduate Division has three Professional Development units to help you move through your academic program and prepare for future careers.
GradPro
GradPro is a professional development hub that connects you to resources to explore and prepare for careers.
- Sign up for one-on-one consultations for recommendations and support.
- Learn about the steps you can take to develop key skills in our Professional Development Guide and about resources available to you in the GradPro Resource Lists.
Graduate Writing Center
The Graduate Writing Center provides support in academic and professional writing, one of the most essential skills needed in graduate school and beyond.
- Join the Graduate Writing Community in the fall semester to jump start excellent writing habits.
- Sign up for a one-on-one confidential consultation with a peer Graduate Writing Consultant to get feedback on your writing and resources to assist you.
- Attend Graduate Writing Center workshops and boot camps.
- Bookmark these Quick Guides on Academic Writing.
GSI Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC)
The GSI TRC prepares you for the teaching you may do at Berkeley and in future academic or non-academic careers.
- Attend the Fall Teaching Conferences for First-Time GSIs to be prepared for your first teaching assignment.
- Read our comprehensive online Teaching Guide for GSIs.
- Draw on the Teaching Effectiveness Award ideas from more than 200 Berkeley GSIs and adapt them for use in your own teaching.
- Register for the Certificate in Teaching & Learning in Higher Education.
