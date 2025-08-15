UC Berkeley Professional Development Resources

August 15, 2025

Written By

Linda von Hoene

Three Offices to Support your Professional Development

Supporting your success and preparing you for life beyond UC Berkeley

The Graduate Division has three Professional Development units to help you move through your academic program and prepare for future careers.

 

Subscribe to the Professional Development Digest – an email newsletter for professional and career development workshops, internships, and opportunities.

GradPro

GradPro is a professional development hub that connects you to resources to explore and prepare for careers.

Graduate Writing Center

The Graduate Writing Center provides support in academic and professional writing, one of the most essential skills needed in graduate school and beyond.

GSI Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC)

The GSI TRC prepares you for the teaching you may do at Berkeley and in future academic or non-academic careers.

Again, welcome to UC Berkeley. We look forward to supporting your success!

Linda von Hoene
Assistant Dean for Professional Development
Director, GSI Teaching and Resource Center
Berkeley Graduate Division

Graduate Professional Development

Professional Development