What The Tech?!?

Start your semester off right by getting connected to the tech resources you need, including campus Wi-Fi, free software, device lending, campus printing, digital security, Zoom, Google services, and much more. If you require assistance with campus tech services, the student helpdesk provides free support to all graduate, professional and undergraduate students!

Looking for a campus job or leadership opportunity in technology? Consider applying for student IT jobs, joining the Student Technology Council, or getting involved with student tech clubs.

Apply now for a free loaner laptop, webcam, and more

The Student Technology Equity Program (STEP) provides need-based loans of technology hardware to graduate, professional, and undergraduate students. Applications for fall are now being accepted until Nov. 27, 2022. Here’s an example of the technical equipment now available:

Questions? Email ucbstep@berkeley.edu.

Request access to use Adobe software

If you need to use Adobe Creative Cloud software as part of your academic, co-curricular work, or employment at UC Berkeley, please request a license. This will provide you with access to great software like Photoshop, InDesign, Acrobat DC, Illustrator and more for the entire academic year! Don’t pay for any apps, instead, just follow these steps to get your free access.