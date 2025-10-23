UC Berkeley Rises: Reclaiming the #1 Public School Ranking

UC Berkeley has been named the No. 1 public school in the country in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report rankings, a rise from last year’s ranking.

For over two decades, Berkeley has consistently been recognized as one of the country’s top public schools, claiming the No.1 spot for the 16th time in the past two decades. In the latest report released by U.S. News on September 22, 2025, UC Berkeley is announced as No. 1 among the nation’s public schools. Overall, UC Berkeley tied with Columbia, ranking 15th amongst all public and private institutions in the nation.

Additionally, UC Berkeley graduate programs remain among the best in the nation, with 9 ranked at No. 1 and 32 placed in the top 5.

Interested in joining top-ranked graduate programs? Our 2026 graduate application is now open. Visit our programs page to browse over 200 Berkeley graduate degree programs and deadlines.

Explore the full breadth of Berkeley’s achievements in the official U.S. News UC Berkeley rankings!