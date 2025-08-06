Community Engaged Research? Hear Dean Lisa García Bedolla explain in 101 seconds

Could your work become more community-connected?
In just 101 seconds, UC Berkeley Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Professor, Lisa García Bedolla, shares how engaging directly with communities reshaped her academic path, and how this approach can transform research across disciplines.
This short video and article spotlight why community-engaged research matters, how it challenges traditional academic boundaries, and what it means to truly listen to and learn from those at the heart of the work.
Watch the video and read the article: Berkeley News – Watch a professor explain community-engaged research in 101 seconds
Community-engaged research isn’t just a methodology; it’s a commitment to relevance, inclusion, and lasting impact.