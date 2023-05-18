Uplifting our Community: 2023 Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award Recipients

Cynthia Ladd-Viti Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award

Tyra Parrish (MPH, School of Public Health)

Excerpt from nominations:

“When we are in meetings discussing the state of the program, the views of the student body, the fight for racial and cultural justice – we know that [Tyra] is the one we can call on for bold and effervescent support. Beyond agreeing and uplifting, she challenges us to always put our best foot forward and reminds faculty and staff to view students and community members as the “experts of their own experiences.” Tyra not only brings these outcomes to our program, department, and university, but also has the potential to expand and implement her efforts in a way that impacts each and every person her affiliated projects can reach. With full confidence, I believe that Tyra will continue making strides in uplifting the community and surpassing expectations with any project or cause she takes on”