Honoring Excellence: 2025 Graduate Diversity Leadership Awardees

Carla Trujillo Leadership in Graduate Diversity Award

Liam Gunn (JD, Law):

Excerpt from nominations:

“Liam is a true advocate. His commitment to advancing equity at Berkeley Law will continue to inspire environmental students, leading to greater outcomes both personally and professionally for students to come. I am incredibly proud of Liam and thankful for the work he has continuously done for our community throughout his time at Berkeley Law.

Achieving justice through the legal system hinges on our faith in it, and that in turn hinges on how we know and understand its practitioners. There is no doubt in my mind that Liam will be a key figure who inspires trust, rather than skepticism, in the actual justice of the “justice system.“