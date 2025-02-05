Alishba Sardar – 2024 Regents Foster Youth Award

Congratulations to Alishba Sardar, (Master in Social Welfare ‘25) and current Diversity and Community Fellow in OGD, for being selected as one of the recipients of this year’s Regents Foster Youth Award.

This award is a tribute to her talent, fortitude, and perseverance to succeed academically and personally in the face of challenges. The Selection Committee was especially impressed not only with her service as a peer leader for the Berkeley Hope Scholars community, but also with her impact on state and national policy. Her achievements serve as examples to us all.

This accolade consists of a $1,000 award, which was made possible by the generous contributions of individual members of the UC Board of Regents, as well as matching funds from the UC Office of the President. She was presented with the award at the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center.

Congratulations, Alishba!