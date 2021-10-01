Save the date for the following Undocugrads Wellness Circles facilitated by Diana Peña, Ph.D. These circles aims to hold space for vulnerability and authentic connection around the challenges of being an Undocumented graduate student.

This circle aims to hold space for vulnerability and authentic connection around the challenges of being an Undocumented graduate student. This could include status-related stressors, personal relationships, financial stress, faculty/staff relationships, and the role of White Supremacy culture within academia, among others. Grounding and self-care practices will be offered at the start of every circle by Dr. Peña, and space will be held for peer wisdom-sharing on practices that promote resilience

Upcoming Dates:

Friday, October 22nd, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9th, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

To receive information on how to register, complete this form.

Hosted by the Undocumented Students Program and the Office for Graduate Diversity.