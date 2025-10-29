With pride and gratitude,

Dear Graduate Students,

Like many of you, I’ve felt the pace and intensity of this moment—and I want to pause to acknowledge your dedication, perseverance, and the incredible spirit you bring to our community. In the midst of everything, our shared commitment to knowledge, integrity, and the public good continues to shine.

This year, we’ve seen remarkable reminders of what it means to be part of UC Berkeley. Two recent Nobel Prizes, awarded to members of our faculty, speaks to the depth of innovation that thrives across our campus. We also continue to be recognized as the #1 public university in the world, a reflection of your hard work and the collective excellence that defines our graduate community.

On October 15, my team and I had the privilege of leading more than 150 Graduate Advisors at the 4th annual Graduate Education Summit. The summit brought together advisors from across campus to discuss the pressing issues facing graduate students today, share resources, and exchange strategies for supporting your success. The energy in the room reflected a shared dedication and compassion for the graduate students they support and advise.

This is a moment we will remember not just for the challenges we’ve faced, but for how we’ve met them together. I’m proud of all that you (students), staff, and faculty continue to accomplish and the shared commitments that connect us as Berkeley graduate students, scholars, and changemakers.

Shifting to opportunities for students – there is a full line-up of workshops, networking sessions, and community gatherings—such as “Translating Your Credentials,” “The Grad Student Productive” workshop, and an indigenous grad student ceramics workshop, all designed to create community, support professional development, and help you with career planning.

Our Diversity and Community Fellows are ready and eager to support you with any peer-related (or graduate study) questions you may have. Read through our fellows’ profiles and reach out to them for advice and/or questions.

I’m deeply proud to serve students like you and to see the passion and purpose you bring to Berkeley. I encourage you to continue channeling that same energy by taking part in our Stand Up for UC campaign, a systemwide effort to advocate for the University of California’s values and positive impact on the state, the nation, and the world.

With pride and gratitude,

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division