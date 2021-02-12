In collaboration with the Black Alliance for Just Immigration and the Haitian Bridge Alliance, California State University, Dominguez Hills is happy to introduce UndocuBlack Spaces!

UndocuBlack Spaces will be a series of virtual gatherings for undocumented Black students across various academic levels to engage, learn, and build community. At the same time, we will host spaces for allies and advocates to learn more about the UndocuBlack community and take action towards equity and love.

UndocuBlack Spaces: A Community of Love is the first gathering taking place Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 1-3:30 p.m.. Registration is mandatory to receive the Zoom information. Click here to register.

We ask you to kindly make a positive difference in someone else’s life by sharing this information with your students, friends, and colleagues. We would also appreciate it if your organization can share the flyer and sign up link within your newsletters and social media sites. If you have any questions or would like to be involved as partners for this event or future upcoming series, please contact me.