Time to rest, reset – you have earned it!

Dear Graduate Student Community,

As I write this, commencement ceremonies are taking place all across campus. It’s always a moving reminder of the incredible reach each of you has, and will continue to make—to go out into the world, inspire change, and drive discovery. Your value is especially clear now, when the brilliance, heart, and vision of UC Berkeley graduates are needed more than ever.

UC Berkeley conferred more than 4,000 master’s and professional degrees and nearly 800 doctoral degrees this year. We hope that you are able to take a moment to take to take in and enjoy this important moment. Those of you graduating, don’t forget to share a photo if you with your PhinisheD It and Mastered It See’s Lollipop.

I know that recent shifts in federal funding may be causing you concern, or have impacted your financial support. If you’re exploring additional funding options:

In closing, I want to celebrate and acknowledge the third annual winners of our Leadership in Graduate Diversity Awards, which recognize graduating doctoral, masters, or professional school students’ contributions to creating an inclusive and supportive climate on campus. Congratulations to Liam Gunn and Rosalie Z Fanshel, with honorable mention to Kanani D’Angelo and Abigail Hinojosa! Read more about their accomplishments.

After a semester that’s been incredibly intense, I want to acknowledge just how much you’ve been carrying—and how hard you’ve worked to get through it. Whether you’re wrapping up your first year or your last, congratulations on making it to the finish line. I hope your summer offers you the opportunity for a true break: time to rest, reset, and reconnect with the people and activities that bring you joy. You’ve more than earned it.

Here are some tools to help you get the most out of your summer and beyond:

Again, congratulations! Fiat Lux and Go Bears!

Lisa García Bedolla

Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division