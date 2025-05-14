Thriving as a Graduate Student This Summer

Summer Workshops: Navigating Housing

Finding housing can be stressful—especially in the midst of grad school. Join one of our Navigating Housing workshops for practical guidance and resources:

June 10, 2:00–3:30 PM → Register now

July 7, 10:00–11:30 AM → Register here

These sessions are ideal for incoming and continuing graduate students looking for off-campus housing tips, budgeting advice, and legal considerations.

Inclusive Excellence Hub: Summer Services

The Inclusive Excellence Hub continues to be a space of community and support during the summer. While hours may shift, the following programs are still active and available:

UndocuGrad s – Resources and community for undocumented graduate students

AIGP – Support for American Indian Graduate Program scholars

Stay tuned for updated summer hours or reach out directly to the Hub for current availability.

Professional Development Opportunities

If you’re planning your summer or thinking ahead to the academic year, these sessions are designed to keep you on track and connected:

Information Session 1 : Tuesday, May 13, 12:00–12:30 PM

Information Session 2 : Wednesday, May 21, 2:00–2:30 PM

Registration : May 19–23

Meet one on one with a Professional Development Liaison over the summer. PDLs are trained graduate student peer advisors from Ph.D. programs that are eager to help.

May 20: Planning Your Summer Workshop – One-on-one consultation slots available to map out your summer goals.

LangPro – GSI Language Screening

If you’re a multilingual graduate student instructor (GSI), be sure to complete the LangPro screening and assessment to support your success in the classroom. Contact LangPro directly for scheduling details.

GSI Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC)

June 6 : For first-time GSIs – get ready to teach with guidance on pedagogy, communication, and classroom tools.

Mark your calendars:

Thursday, August 21 – For international GSIs

Friday, August 22 – For all GSIs. These will be hybrid events designed to ensure all GSIs are prepared for the semester ahead.

Make the Most of Summer

Summer is the perfect time to focus on your growth—personally, professionally, and academically. Be sure to register early, reach out for support, and make the most of these offerings.