Thriving as a Graduate Student This Summer

Thriving as a Graduate Student This SummerSummer is a great time for graduate students to catch their breath, make progress on goals, and tap into campus resources that support their academic and personal growth. Whether you’re planning your housing situation, prepping to teach for the first time, or getting involved in different communities, there’s a lot happening this summer to support your journey. Here’s what’s coming up:Summer Workshops: Navigating Housing Finding housing can be stressful—especially in the midst of grad school. Join one of our Navigating Housing workshops for practical guidance and resources: June 10, 2:00–3:30 PM → Register now July 7, 10:00–11:30 AM → Register here These sessions are ideal for incoming and continuing graduate students looking for off-campus housing tips, budgeting advice, and legal considerations. Inclusive Excellence Hub: Summer Services The Inclusive Excellence Hub continues to be a space of community and support during the summer. While hours may shift, the following programs are still active and available: UndocuGrads – Resources and community for undocumented graduate students AIGP – Support for American Indian Graduate Program scholars Stay tuned for updated summer hours or reach out directly to the Hub for current availability. Professional Development Opportunities Check-In Groups & Info Sessions If you’re planning your summer or thinking ahead to the academic year, these sessions are designed to keep you on track and connected: Information Session 1: Tuesday, May 13, 12:00–12:30 PM Information Session 2: Wednesday, May 21, 2:00–2:30 PM Registration: May 19–23 PDL Consultations Meet one on one with a Professional Development Liaison over the summer. PDLs are trained graduate student peer advisors from Ph.D. programs that are eager to help. May 20: Planning Your Summer Workshop – One-on-one consultation slots available to map out your summer goals. LangPro – GSI Language Screening If you’re a multilingual graduate student instructor (GSI), be sure to complete the LangPro screening and assessment to support your success in the classroom. Contact LangPro directly for scheduling details. GSI Teaching & Resource Center (GSI TRC) Summer Teaching Conference June 6: For first-time GSIs – get ready to teach with guidance on pedagogy, communication, and classroom tools. Fall 2025 Teaching Conferences Mark your calendars: Thursday, August 21 – For international GSIs Friday, August 22 – For all GSIs. These will be hybrid events designed to ensure all GSIs are prepared for the semester ahead. Make the Most of Summer Summer is the perfect time to focus on your growth—personally, professionally, and academically. Be sure to register early, reach out for support, and make the most of these offerings.