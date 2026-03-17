Support from the Basic Needs Center, Berkeley International Office, and Grad Life

Topic

GradNews

Date

March 17, 2026

Written By

Lucas Santana

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two students walking on the grass out front minor hall with circular sculpture in background.

If you’re struggling financially, you’re not alone.

In recent months, the Basic Needs Center (BNC), Berkeley International Office (BIO), and Grad Life have noticed an increase in graduate students reaching out to our teams for financial emergency support.

Here’s where to ask for support:

  1. Are you an international student? If so, talk to BIO first
  2. If you’re not an international student, do you have past due rent or another housing or food emergency and you’ve exhausted all resources? If so, connect with the Basic Needs Center (BNC).
  3. If you’re struggling financially but do not yet have past due rent or an immediate housing/food emergency, consider:
    • Any available emergency funding from your department.
    • The Center for Financial Wellness (CFW) for free, confidential peer-to-peer financial education and coaching. Schedule an appointment or for quick questions you can email [email protected] .
    • An interest-free Short-Term Emergency Loan from Financial Aid & Scholarships Office
    • Basic Needs Center Financial Aid Drop-In Counseling

You are always welcome to meet with our Grad Div Basic Needs and Housing Specialist to discuss your options. Email [email protected].