Support from the Basic Needs Center, Berkeley International Office, and Grad Life

If you’re struggling financially, you’re not alone.
In recent months, the Basic Needs Center (BNC), Berkeley International Office (BIO), and Grad Life have noticed an increase in graduate students reaching out to our teams for financial emergency support.
Here’s where to ask for support:
- Are you an international student? If so, talk to BIO first
- Meet with a Berkeley International Office (BIO) Advisor to discuss your Financial Aid options. Advising is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10am-12pm and 1pm-4pm.
- After meeting with BIO, reach out to the Basic Needs Center if additional emergency funding support is needed for food & housing-related needs.
- If you’re not an international student, do you have past due rent or another housing or food emergency and you’ve exhausted all resources? If so, connect with the Basic Needs Center (BNC).
- Fill out the Basic Needs Assistance Form or email [email protected].
- If you’re struggling financially but do not yet have past due rent or an immediate housing/food emergency, consider:
- Any available emergency funding from your department.
- The Center for Financial Wellness (CFW) for free, confidential peer-to-peer financial education and coaching. Schedule an appointment or for quick questions you can email [email protected] .
- An interest-free Short-Term Emergency Loan from Financial Aid & Scholarships Office
- Basic Needs Center Financial Aid Drop-In Counseling
- Visit Basic Needs Financial Aid Virtual Drop-In Services to meet with a Financial Aid Counselor over Zoom on Mondays and Fridays 11am-1pm. To join these drop-ins, you can access the Zoom link directly, or enter the Meeting ID: 963 0362 8579 & Passcode: 702406.
You are always welcome to meet with our Grad Div Basic Needs and Housing Specialist to discuss your options. Email [email protected].