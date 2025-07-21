Important Things for New Students to Complete

All students are required to complete mandatory Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention trainings. Please understand it is your responsibility to complete two forms of training. Students who are not in compliance will receive enrollment holds until BOTH tasks are resolved.

Online training module: We have partnered with Vector Solutions to provide an online prevention program called “Sexual Assault Prevention for Graduate Students”. You may access the training via your CalCentral Dashboard using your CalNet credentials. Live prevention education in-person or online: All incoming students must participate in a live Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention training, “Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community,” facilitated by the PATH to Care Center. The live session options are listed below, and are open to students in any department.



Some academic departments will be hosting their own trainings as part of the program orientation for their students. Please refer to your GSAO if you are unsure if your department is hosting their own training.