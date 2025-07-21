Important Things for New Students to Complete

We know your list is already long …
Complete New Student Onboarding Tasks in CalCentral
Prepare your student record by completing the “Scheduled Tasks” found on the “My Dashboard” tab of your CalCentral account. Scheduled tasks typically include completing the Statement of Legal Residence (SLR), immunizations form, and for international students, the Non-immigrant Information Form (NIF). In addition, you are required to complete mandatory Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention trainings.
Register for two required prevention trainings.
All students are required to complete mandatory Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention trainings. Please understand it is your responsibility to complete two forms of training. Students who are not in compliance will receive enrollment holds until BOTH tasks are resolved.
- Online training module: We have partnered with Vector Solutions to provide an online prevention program called “Sexual Assault Prevention for Graduate Students”. You may access the training via your CalCentral Dashboard using your CalNet credentials.
- Live prevention education in-person or online: All incoming students must participate in a live Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention training, “Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community,” facilitated by the PATH to Care Center. The live session options are listed below, and are open to students in any department.
- Via Zoom: August 19, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Via Zoom: August 20, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- August 27, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Dwinelle 155
- August 27, 2:10 p.m. – 3:10 p.m., Dwinelle 155
Some academic departments will be hosting their own trainings as part of the program orientation for their students. Please refer to your GSAO if you are unsure if your department is hosting their own training.
Activate your Berkeley zoom account
Activate your Berkeley Zoom account in order to register for required training or virtual orientation events.
New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO)
UC Berkeley’s New Graduate Student Orientation (NGSO) is an additional orientation designed to supplement orientations that are held by your academic department, school, or program. NGSO takes place both in-person and virtually.
- August 26: Join us for in-person workshops, lunch and a resource fair, held in Dwinelle Hall and Plaza from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Register.
- August 29: Select NGSO make-up sessions will be held virtually via Zoom from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Take a look at the schedule and register for each session that interests you.
NGSO is designed to supplement orientations held by your department, school, or program. We partner with offices and organizations all over campus to help orient you to ease your transition into graduate school. Learn more about NGSO. In addition to NGSO, new and continuing students are invited to Grad-stravaganza our welcome party for all graduate students!
Getting Started Checklist
We know getting started at Berkeley can be exciting and overwhelming. Here is our list of a few things to get you started.
Bookmark this.
Whether you need help finding mentorship, building a community, coping with a personal crisis, or getting access to accommodations, there is a wealth of resources, offices, and staff on campus who are here and ready to help. Visit our Student Resources guide to help get you connected to staff and resources.