April 01, 2026
10:00 AM – 10:00 AM
In Person
In recognition of the important contributions, impact, and value of our 13,000+ academic and professional graduate students at UC Berkeley, we are pleased to celebrate Graduate and Professional Student Appreciation Week March 30 – April 3, 2026.
With help from campus partners and your fellow graduate students, we’ve organized a week of over 15 virtual and in-person workshops, socials, and promotional giveaways.
Choose from over 15 events – from free donuts, to tote bags and professional development workshops, check out the GPSAW calendar and RSVP to the events that work for you.
Let us treat you to coffee and treats. While supplies last.
Wednesday, April 1, 10:00 a.m. at Sather Gate.
Come cheer on your fellow graduate students as they showcase their research in a series of three-minute talks at the 2026 Grad Slam.
Wednesday, April 8, 3 – 5:00 p.m. PT in person and streamed online.