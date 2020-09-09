Resources to stay connected

The fall semester has started! Student affairs recently shared a list of resources to help enhance your experience with UC Berkeley, build community, and stay connected. We encourage you to explore the multitude of options listed below and find where you belong.

Build community: 

Practice wellness: 

Get involved: 

Have fun: 

  • Join Virtual Events like the Student Union’s Virtual Open Mic nights and Movie Trivia Nights premiering on Instagram.
  • Take a virtual class in ceramics, drawing, painting, and more with the Berkeley Art Studio. 6 week sessions run twice a semester.

Find Support: 

  • The Career Center is offering virtual programs and services.
  • Berkeley Connect provides student mentors and opportunities to connect with students who share similar interests as well as with professors and alums.
  • The Student Tech Equity Program provides laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other equipment (like web cameras and noise cancelling headphones). It’s not too late to apply. Thanks to the Student Technology Fund, students are also eligible for free software (including Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite) and can access 5,000+ LinkedIn Learning classes and special Zoom features with their berkeley.edu email address.

Stay connected:

Categories: GradNews, September 2020