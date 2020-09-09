Resources to stay connected

The fall semester has started! Student affairs recently shared a list of resources to help enhance your experience with UC Berkeley, build community, and stay connected. We encourage you to explore the multitude of options listed below and find where you belong.
Build community:
- Visit CalLink our database of over 1,000 student groups and organizations, that are finding creative ways to engage with each other virtually.
- Explore Student Org Events & Videos through CalLink Events, the Corq app, the LEAD Center’s New YouTube Channel for Student Org Videos, and the LEAD Center’s Facebook & Instagram.
- Explore the Centers for Educational Justice and Community Engagement which advocate for, build capacity with, and dialogue among and across diverse communities. Partner spaces include: African American Student Development, Asian Pacific American Student Development, Chicanx Latinx Student Development, Gender Equity Resource Center, Multicultural Community Center, and Native American Student Development.
- Coming soon: the campus is exploring creating work-study positions among different departments that would offer peer-to-peer support and assist with building community. We are also creating a toolkit for building community and belonging in virtual space.
Practice wellness:
- Get three free virtual personal training sessions, participate in live or on-demand fitness classes, or find other helpful wellness resources through Rec Sports Online.
- Learn about Health Coaching, Counseling and Psychological Services, community-specific support, nutrition support, or self-help tools through University Health Services.
- Identify resources that fit your unique wellness needs through recalibrate.
- De-stress through free arts and crafts workshops with professional instructors every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 5 p.m..
Get involved:
- Engage in social justice, civic engagement, and transformative social change through the Public Service Center.
- Learn about sustainability-focused student groups and programs through the Student Environmental Resource Center. Participate in Earth Justice Month or join the SERC membership program.
- Participate in ASUC Student Government. Join weekly meetings open to all students on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
- Participate in the Graduate Student Assembly monthly meetings, beginning September 10.
Have fun:
- Join Virtual Events like the Student Union’s Virtual Open Mic nights and Movie Trivia Nights premiering on Instagram.
- Take a virtual class in ceramics, drawing, painting, and more with the Berkeley Art Studio. 6 week sessions run twice a semester.
Find Support:
- The Career Center is offering virtual programs and services.
- Berkeley Connect provides student mentors and opportunities to connect with students who share similar interests as well as with professors and alums.
- The Student Tech Equity Program provides laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other equipment (like web cameras and noise cancelling headphones). It’s not too late to apply. Thanks to the Student Technology Fund, students are also eligible for free software (including Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite) and can access 5,000+ LinkedIn Learning classes and special Zoom features with their berkeley.edu email address.
Stay connected: