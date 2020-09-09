Resources to stay connected

The fall semester has started! Student affairs recently shared a list of resources to help enhance your experience with UC Berkeley, build community, and stay connected. We encourage you to explore the multitude of options listed below and find where you belong.

Build community:

Practice wellness:

Get involved:

Have fun:

Join Virtual Events like the Student Union’s Virtual Open Mic nights and Movie Trivia Nights premiering on Instagram.

like the Student Union’s Virtual Open Mic nights and Movie Trivia Nights premiering on Instagram. Take a virtual class in ceramics, drawing, painting, and more with the Berkeley Art Studio. 6 week sessions run twice a semester.

Find Support:

Stay connected: