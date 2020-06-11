Two UC Berkeley Ph.D. Students Named Newcombe Fellows

Two UC Berkeley Ph.D. students have been named 2020 Charlotte W. Newcombe Doctoral Dissertation Fellows: E.C. Feiss (History of Art) and Juliana Friend (Anthropology). This fellowship is designed to encourage original and significant study of ethical or religious values in all fields of the humanities and social sciences, and particularly to help Ph.D. candidates in these fields complete their dissertation work in a timely manner.

The Newcombe Fellowships are provided to Ph.D. candidates at American institutions located in the United States who will complete their dissertations during the academic year 2020-2021. In the current Newcombe competition, at least 20 non-renewable Fellowships of $25,000 will be awarded for 12 months of full-time dissertation writing; in addition, Fellows’ graduate schools will be asked to waive tuition and/or remit some portion of their fees.

The Graduate Division congratulates E.C. Feiss and Juliana Friend for their selection as Newcombe Fellows!

E.C. Feiss

E. C. Feiss is a critic and Ph.D. candidate in the History of Art Department studying the history and theory of Modern and Contemporary art, specifically western socially and politically engaged art practices that articulate programs for justice and social utility. She also writes broadly about art after 1960. Her work has appeared in Afterall, Frieze, Open! Radical Philosophy and Texte zur Kunst amongst others. In 2014–15, she was a resident at the Jan van Eyck Academie, Maastricht and an instructor at the Sandberg Instituut, Amsterdam. She holds an MA from Goldsmiths College, University of London and a BA from Smith College.

Juliana Friend

Juliana Friend’s is a Ph.D. candidate in the Anthropology Department whose research explores the intersection of new media, sexuality, and Islam in Senegal. In her dissertation, she examines transformations in sexual education practice in a region officially marked by and popularly stigmatized for sexual violence. She also collaborates with LGBT activists in Senegal on issues of online activism and human rights. Drawing on experience in print and radio journalism, Juliana explores the opportunities and limitations of online platforms for collaborative storytelling. Friend holds an M.Phil in Anthropology from the University of Cambridge and a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Brown University.