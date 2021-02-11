2021 Berkeley SciComm Fellows

Science at Cal would like to welcome these 12 graduate students to the inaugural class of Berkeley SciComm Fellows. Theses individuals were selected for their passion for science communication, their commitment to help build a community of practitioners at UC Berkeley, and their desire to apply science communication skills to their career, spanning academia, policy, outreach, and more.

As a Berkeley SciComm Fellows, they will learn facilitation skills, take a deep dive into science communication practice, and receive training to lead two different science communication workshops, Science Storytelling and Public Speaking. They will then have opportunities to run these workshops for the UC Berkeley community.

If you would like to be notified of upcoming Berkeley science communication workshops, please join our mailing list at https://tinyurl.com/bscf- list

Updates about the program will be posted at https://scienceatcal. berkeley.edu/berkeley-scicomm- fellows/.

And if you have any questions, please contact Berkeley SciComm Fellows Trainer Sara ElShafie (bscfellows@gmail.com ).