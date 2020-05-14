Jump Start Your Professional Development Remotely This Summer

Summer can be an excellent time to bring attention to your own professional development, as the pressures of academia simmer down for a few months.

On the other hand, summer can be accompanied by the desire to make huge strides in progress, whether in your research, reading, or towards the personal goals we tend to not prioritize during the fall and spring semesters.

And when it comes to professional development and career exploration, it can be hard to know where to start.

That’s why GradPro has created an online resource, GradPro Essential Links, to help you jump start your professional development this summer!

This site contains helpful links and details for resources such as the Graduate Student Professional Development Guide and ImaginePhD, as well as tips on other things you can do online, such as conduct an informational interview or get an individual consultation from a GradPro Professional Development Liaison.

Finally, if planning and goal-setting during the summer is something you’d like support with, the GradPro Check-in Groups are a great opportunity to find accountability and encouragement amongst other graduate students. If you’re interested, keep an eye out for an announcement in the GradPro Digest when sign-ups become available!

Also, for questions about any of the resources offered in this guide, please feel free to reach out to GradPro at gradpro@berkeley.edu.

Alicia Roy is a Ph.D. candidate in the UC Berkeley Department of German, and a Professional Development Liaison with the Graduate Division.